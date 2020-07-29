Trump Promises to 'Bring Fairness to Big Tech' With Executive Orders if Congress Fails to Do It

US President Donald Trump has said on Twitter that he would "bring fairness to Big Tech" himself by means of executive orders if the Congress fails to do so.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Sundar Pichai of Alphabet, which owns Google and YouTube, will testify on the matter of the ongoing probe by the House Judiciary's Antitrust subcommittee into the growing power of digital platforms.
If Congress doesn’t bring fairness to Big Tech, which they should have done years ago, I will do it myself with Executive Orders. In Washington, it has been ALL TALK and NO ACTION for years, and the people of our Country are sick and tired of it!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2020
