Trump-Backed Doc Warns of Jesus' Wrath Against Facebook After Her 'Corona Cure' Video Deleted

Doctor Stella Immanuel from Texas, whose support for hydroxychloroquine as a cure for COVID-19 was backed by US President Trump, has lashed out at Facebook for deleting her videos on the subject, warning in her Twitter account that the site will face a scourge "in the name of Jesus".
In the now-deleted video, the doctor alleged that COVID-19 patients have been effectively cured with the help of hydroxychloroquine. She also claimed that mask-wearing and lockdowns were unnecessary. President Trump retweeted the video, but the footage was taken down by the social media platform.
According to the Daily Beast, the doctor has had a history of making questionable statements, including her belief that some gynecological problems could develop due to sexual intercourse with witches and demons while dreaming.
