Register
07:27 GMT29 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    COVID-19 vaccine

    Possible Price Tag for US COVID-19 Vaccine Revealed

    © CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1d/1080006268_0:125:1200:800_1200x675_80_0_0_268ca684bba9709ab8298019d317dae4.jpg.webp
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007291080006360-possible-price-tag-for-us-covid-19-vaccine-revealed/

    Earlier this week, chief executive of the US biotechnology company Moderna Stephane Bancel announced that they had kicked off the third phase of human trials of a vaccine against the coronavirus.

    The Financial Times (FT) has quoted unnamed sources as saying that the US biotechnology company Moderna plans to price its COVID-19 vaccine at about $50-$60 per course.

    The sources claimed that the proposed price for the mRNA-1273 vaccine would apply to the US and “other high-income countries”.

    The two-dose course costs at least $11 more than that of the US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German counterpart BioNTech, which earlier clinched a deal with the US government on a $39 vaccine.

    Reuters, meanwhile, cited an insider as saying on the condition of anonymity that the final price for the Moderna vaccine is yet to be determined as the company reportedly continues discussions with governments about the potential supply of the mRNA-1273 vaccine.

    A Moderna spokesperson, in turn, declined to provide any details on pricing “given the confidential nature of the discussions and contracts”. 

    The developments followed Moderna along with the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) starting the third-phase trial, dubbed COVE (Coronavirus Efficacy), of the mRNA-1273 vaccine that will involve about 30,000 US participants.

    The trial will take place at around 100 clinical research sites, which Moderna said are “working with their local communities to reach a diverse population” and to ensure that the study is “representative of the communities at highest risk for COVID-19 and of our diverse society”.

    The statement was preceded by the company’s announcement that it had received $472 million from the US government’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to support mRNA-1273-related research. In April, Moderna received $483 million from BARDA.

    In a separate development last week, the US federal government reportedly earmarked a whopping $1.95 billion for 100 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, with an option to buy up to 500 million more doses at a later date.

    A healthcare worker talks with a woman before collecting swab samples to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a public hospital, in Monterrey, Mexico July 14, 2020.
    © REUTERS / DANIEL BECERRIL
    Coronavirus Updates: US Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Induces Strong Antibody Response in Phase 1 Trials
    Earlier, the US government committed up to $1.2 billion to British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca to support its work with Oxford University on developing a coronavirus vaccine.

    The developments come as pharmaceutical companies and biotech institutions in countries around the world have been working on about two dozen separate coronavirus vaccines, and have been racing to push through human trials to become the first to get them to market.

     

     

    Related:

    Dow Jumps 529 Points Amid Optimism Over COVID-19 Vaccine, Reopening US Economies
    US Biotech Firm Slammed for 'Dodgy Stock Offer Timed to Clinical Trial Results on COVID-19 Vaccine'
    US Expects to Have COVID-19 Vaccine by Year-End, Army Researcher Says
    Tags:
    supply, trial, government, COVID-19, coronavirus, vaccine, Pfizer, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City
    Don Junior Suspended from Twitter
    Pill Shill
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse