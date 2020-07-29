Register
00:41 GMT29 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Attorney General William Barr listens to Assistant Attorney General for Legislative Affairs Stephen Boyd as Barr testifies before the House Judiciary Committee in the Congressional Auditorium at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center, in Washington, U.S., July 28, 2020

    AG Barr Vows to Leave Office if US Presidential Election Results 'Clear'

    © REUTERS / POOL
    US
    Get short URL
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1c/1080004689_0:149:3072:1877_1200x675_80_0_0_f2b4d1896f6daa02ff6b4bbc2ade212d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007291080004718-ag-barr-vows-to-leave-office-if-us-presidential-election-results-clear/

    Incumbent US President Donald Trump is expected to face presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 3 November elections. As polls show Biden in the lead in several states, Trump is claiming that the elections might be rigged, particularly through the use of mail ballots.

    US Attorney General William Barr said during a Tuesday House Judiciary Committee hearing that he would leave office if President Donald Trump is not re-elected in November. 

    "If the results are clear, I would leave office", Barr said, when asked of his plans if Trump loses, but refused to leave office on Inauguration Day, 20 January.

    When asked “Do you believe that there is any basis or legitimacy to Donald Trump’s recent claim that he can’t provide an answer as to whether he would leave office?", Barr refused to comment.

    “I really am not familiar with these comments or the context in which they occurred, so I’m not going to give commentary on them", the current US attorney general said.

    The comments referred to by Barr occurred during a Trump interview with Christopher Wallace of Fox News, as POTUS, after dismissing the Fox News polls showing a Biden lead, said that he believes mail-in voting could "rig the election" and refused to directly answer whether he would accept the election results in November.

    Trump then disproved Wallace's allegations that he suggested he might not accept the results of the election by adding: "I have to see".

    "I have to see. Look, you – I have to see. No, I’m not going to just say yes. I’m not going to say no, and I didn’t last time either", Trump said during the interview.

    When interviewed by Fox News' Harris Faulkner in June, however, Trump answered a similar question with "Certainly, if I don't win, I don't win".

    It is not the first time Trump has suggested that mail-in ballots could threaten his re-election, saying in a June interview with Politico that mail-in voting is his "biggest risk" and repeatedly insisting that the longterm practice could result in voter fraud. Several states have recently switched to mail ballots only in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

    Barr insisted that he does not think that the 2020 election will be rigged.

    The US presidential elections are scheduled to be held on 3 November, with Trump to apparently face the presumptive Democratic nominee, Joe Biden. The first presidential debates are expected to be held on 29 September in Cleveland, Ohio, with a venue yet to be appointed.

    Related:

    AG Barr to Roll Out Speech on Anti-Racism Protests, 'Russiagate' During House Hearing on Tuesday
    Trump Says Mail-in Voting 'My Biggest Risk' in Re-Election
    AG Barr: No Reason to Believe That 2020 US Presidential Election Will be Rigged
    Tags:
    US Election 2020, Donald Trump, Attorney General, Barr, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City
    First-Place Foolishness
    First-Place Foolishness
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse