21:41 GMT28 July 2020
    (FILES) In this file photo taken on June 04, 2008, Ghislaine Maxwell, attends the La Mer and Oceana celebration for World Ocean Day 2008 at 620 Loft & Garden in New York City. - Maxwell, the former girlfriend of late financier Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in the United States on July 2, 2020, by FBI officers investigating his sex crimes, multiple US media outlets reported

    Maxwell Ordered Birthday Song Boasting of Epstein’s ‘Erections’, Schoolgirl Crushes, Writer Claims

    © AFP 2020 / ANDREW H. WALKER
    Accused of assisting late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested by US authorities in early-July on charges of playing a role in the “sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls” by the deceased financier in the 1990s.

    UK socialite Ghislaine Maxwell once ordered a birthday song for convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, insisting the melody contain praise of his “24-hour erections” and schoolgirl crushes, a writer said in a statement to British publication The Times.

    BBC News journalist Christopher Mason, reportedly famous for writing witty musical “roasts”, claimed that Maxwell, described by her many alleged victims as Epstein’s chief 'enabler', contacted him in New York to request a birthday song.

    “Normally I speak to as many people who know the person as possible. But this time I was only allowed to speak to Ghislaine,” Mason said, cited by newspaper.

    He claimed that Maxwell, 58, stressed that the song must contain praise for Epstein’s “24-hour erections” and that schoolgirls had crushes on the deceased paedophile when he was a teacher in The Dalton School on New York’s Upper East Side in the 1970s.

    Mason did not mention when the request was made or whether a song was actually written or performed.

    On 2 July, FBI agents arrested Maxwell at her remote estate in Bradford, New Hampshire, after months of avoiding appearing in court on six charges of helping deceased financier Epstein to “recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse” underage girls in the 1990s.

    The British defendant, who has denied the accusations, is now detained at a Brooklyn jail, awaiting trial.

    Epstein, convicted for sex trafficking in July 2019, died in mysterious circumstances in a New York jail in August of that year while awaiting trial. Officials declared his death a suicide.

