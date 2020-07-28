Trump Blasts Big Pharma for Running 'False Ads' on His Drug Price Plan

US President Donald Trump has lambasted the pharmaceutical industry for what he said were "false advertisements" that alleged his drug price plan would increase the cost of prescriptions for US senior citizens.
"Big Pharma is taking television ads trying to make the case that I am raising prescription drug prices on seniors. The ad is a lie! What I have done will lead to a 50% REDUCTION in prices, at least, & Big Pharma is not happy about it", Trump said.
....be able to produce what I have. So when you see those nasty ads from Big Pharma remember, the only reason they are going all out is the massive PRICE REDUCTIONS you are getting - not good for them. Plus, I was only President in 51 years that got a Prescription D reduction!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2020
On 25 July, Trump announced he had signed four executive orders intended to significantly lower prescription drug prices in the United States.
US pharmaceutical manufacturers have successfully lobbied for years to keep bulk drug imports illegal, but consumer outrage escalated in 2019 amid a series of unexplained price increases.
Insulin, a drug needed on a daily basis to keep diabetics alive, provides one of the most convincing illustrations. According to one advocacy group running a series of spots on broadcast media, a month’s supply of insulin, which once cost less than $30 in the US, now costs more than $300.
