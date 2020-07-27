Register
21:06 GMT27 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Official residence of the U.S. President, the White House in Washington D.C.

    White House Secretly Warned 11 US Cities to Take ‘Aggressive’ Action Against COVID-19 - Report

    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    US
    Get short URL
    123
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105607/76/1056077692_0:159:3076:1889_1200x675_80_0_0_39c449819e7afee743319eb996c402eb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007271079996786-white-house-secretly-warned-11-us-cities-to-take-aggressive-action-against-covid-19---report/

    A recent report by the Center for Public Integrity (CPI), a US nonprofit investigative journalism organization, reveals that White House official Dr. Deborah Birx last week privately warned leaders in 11 US cities that they must take immediate action to contain their COVID-19 outbreaks.

    According to CPI, Birx, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, warned state and local leaders in Baltimore, Cleveland, Columbus, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, Pittsburgh and St. Louis in a private phone call on July 22 to take “aggressive” steps to curb their outbreaks. Warnings were not given to the public at large. 

    During the phone call, Birx told emergency managers and other state and local officials that they should conduct contract tracing in areas where more people are testing positive for COVID-19. 

    “When you first see that increase in test positivity, that is when to start the mitigation efforts,” she said in a recording obtained by CPI. “I know it may look small and you may say, ‘That only went from 5 to 5-and-a-half [percent], and we’re gonna wait and see what happens.’ If you wait another three or four or even five days, you’ll start to see a dramatic increase in cases.”

    Birx also revealed during the phone call that the outbreak in the southern parts of the US is moving north, CPI reported.

    “What started out very much as a southern and western epidemic is starting to move up the East Coast into Tennessee, Arkansas, up into Missouri, up across Colorado, and obviously we’re talking about increases now in Baltimore,” she said. “So this is really critical that everybody is following this and making sure they’re being aggressive about mitigation efforts.”

    The phone call came one week after CPI disclosed that the White House had prepared a document saying that more than a dozen states should enforce stricter protective measures such as limiting the size of social gatherings and closing bars and gyms. The document, dated July 14, also placed 18 states, including Arizona, California, Florida and Texas, in the “red zone,” meaning they had more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people during the preceding week. The list of states in the red zone was not disclosed publicly.

    According to CPI, it’s unclear who was invited to Birx’s call, which was hosted by the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. The White House has also declined to comment on Birx’s private warning and why it didn’t make the “red zone” report public.

    In an interview that will air Tuesday night on ABC as part of the special program  “American Catastrophe: How Did We Get Here?,” Director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci revealed that the optimistic messages relayed by the White House Coronavirus Task Force do not always match reports from the pandemic’s front lines. 

    For example, the US government is still failing to provide enough protective gear for essential workers as well as widespread testing months into the crisis, ABC News reported.

    “We keep hearing when we go to these task force meetings that these [issues] are being corrected,” Fauci said, according to ABC. “But yet when you go into the trenches, you still hear about that.”

    Related:

    Twitter Users Scold First Lady Over Rose Garden Restoration Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    ‘Important Milestone’: US Firm Begins 30,000-Person Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine
    London's Kew Gardens Opens Doors to Cyclists, Picnics in First-Ever Event as COVID-19 Measures Relax
    Gold Hits Record High as US-China Tensions Rise Amid Global COVID-19 Case Spike
    UK Government Launches New Program to Prevent COVID-19 Deaths By Tackling Obesity
    Tags:
    White House, COVID-19, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City
    First-Place Foolishness
    First-Place Foolishness
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse