Register
21:05 GMT27 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter launches during flight operations aboard the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan in the South China Sea July 17, 2020

    US Reportedly Pushing Australia to Increase FONOPs in South China Sea

    © REUTERS / US NAVY
    US
    Get short URL
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1b/1079996576_0:281:3079:2013_1200x675_80_0_0_aa3a062dec2b7096e2c8eb9b61b24be8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007271079996606-us-reportedly-pushing-australia-to-increase-fonops-in-south-china-sea/

    Allegations that the Trump administration has attempted to push Australia to step up naval exercises in the South China Sea come after Canberra asserted that Beijing has "no legal basis" for its maritime claims in the disputed waters.

    The White House is pressing Canberra to exercise additional freedom of navigation patrols in the South China Sea, as the Australian Labor party has encouraged the country's foreign and defence ministers to use upcoming talks with their US counterparts to ask Washington what it is doing to reduce tensions with Beijing, The Guardian reported

    Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defence Minister Linda Reynolds are scheduled to meet US counterparts, State Secretary Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper on 27-28 July in Washington DC to "discuss ways in which our two countries can expand and deepen our unbreakable alliance in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond", according to a US State Department announcement. 

    Penny Wong, Australia's Labor's shadow foreign minister, said that Payne and Reynolds “should be asking their counterparts what the US is doing to manage its strategic competition with China and should encourage a de-escalation of tensions between the world’s two great powers”, according to The Guardian. 

    Wong also reaffirmed Labor's "in-principal support" of freedom of navigation in the South China Sea. Her comments follow an earlier Canberra statement on Beijing having "no legal basis" for any of its territorial or maritime claims in the disputed waters. Australian lawmakers have also rejected "China’s claim to ‘historic rights’ or ‘maritime rights and interests’ as established in the ‘long course of historical practice’ in the South China Sea". 

    According to The Guardian, Wong also insisted that the two ministers should stress to their fellows the importance of the "need to support the health and economic recovery of the Indo-Pacific and build resilience to future shocks".

    Reported US pressure toward Australia to increase freedom of navigation operations (FONOP) in the South China Sea comes after Pompeo, in a speech delivered earlier in the week, raised the possibility of a "new grouping of like-minded nations" to stand against China with their "combined economic, diplomatic, and military power".

    Tensions Over South China Sea 

    Beijing has long considered several islands and their immediate vicinity in the South China Sea as sovereign territory, while several other countries have also noted sovereignty claims over portions of the region. 

    The United States has opposed China's maritime and territorial claims, formally rejecting them, insisting that it would continue to conduct freedom of navigation operations in the region, despite condemnation from Beijing. 

    China has repeatedly insisted that the United States, as it does not have a direct claim in the dispute over the maritime region, should not interfere. Beijing has accused Washington of "distorting international law", particularly referring to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

    Related:

    Beijing Has ‘No Legal Basis’ for Claims in South China Sea, Australian Government Says
    US Navy Flexes Military Muscle With Renewed Dual Carrier Strike Group Drills in South China Sea
    US Heading Towards Quagmire in the South China Sea by Inciting Tensions With Beijing, Activist Warns
    Tags:
    Freedom of Navigation Operations (FONOPS), South China Sea dispute, South China Sea, Australia, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City
    First-Place Foolishness
    First-Place Foolishness
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse