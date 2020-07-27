Register
19:31 GMT27 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A U.S. military honor guard carries the casket of civil rights pioneer and longtime U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), who died July 17, up the steps of the U.S. Capitol to lie in state inside the Rotunda in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2020.

    Videos: Civil Rights Icon, US Congressman John Lewis Lies in State at Capitol Building

    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1b/1079995685_0:276:3150:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_15ad5c42e3520f0db0ed8fce2b0e3669.jpg.webp
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007271079996117-videos-civil-rights-icon-us-congressman-john-lewis-lies-in-state-at-capitol-building/

    The body of Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) arrived Monday at the US Capitol Building to lie in state, moments after a motorcade procession took the remains of the civil rights icon through numerous historical landmarks in Washington, DC.

    With the Capitol closed to the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Lewis’ body will lie in state for only a few hours under the Capitol dome for an invitation-only ceremony reserved exclusively for congressional lawmakers.

    Lewis is the first Black lawmaker to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda. The late Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) also lay in state in the Capitol; however, he was honored in the Statuary Hall, according to the New York Times.
    The flag-draped casket of late Rep. John Lewis, (D-GA), is carried by a joint services military honor guard to the hearse, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., July 27, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Alex Brandon/Pool
    The flag-draped casket of late Rep. John Lewis, (D-GA), is carried by a joint services military honor guard to the hearse, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., July 27, 2020.

    Following the ceremony, the casket of the late congressman will be moved to the Capitol steps for a public viewing from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. local time, with strict social distancing measures enforced by officials. A second viewing opportunity will be held for the public on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time.

    A U.S. military honor guard carries the casket of civil rights pioneer and longtime U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), who died July 17, up the steps of the U.S. Capitol to lie in state inside the Rotunda in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2020.
    Leah Millis
    A U.S. military honor guard carries the casket of civil rights pioneer and longtime U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), who died July 17, up the steps of the U.S. Capitol to lie in state inside the Rotunda in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2020.

    While there are many preventative measures in place to combat the novel coronavirus, Lewis’ family has still urged out-of-state individuals against traveling to the nation’s capital and instead asked them to post virtual tributes on social media with either the “#BelovedCommunity” or “#HumanDignity” hashtag.

    Prior to the motorcade’s arrival at the US Capitol, the procession made several stops along the way, the first of which was at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial before momentarily stopping in front of the Lincoln Memorial and on Black Lives Matter Plaza, across from the White House.
    Motorcade procession takes body of Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) through several historical landmarks in Washington, DC, including the Martin Luther King Kr. Memorial.
    Screenshot/Washington Post
    Motorcade procession takes body of Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) through several historical landmarks in Washington, DC, including the Martin Luther King Kr. Memorial.
    A hearse with the flag-draped casket of late Rep. John Lewis, (D-GA), pauses in front of the Lincoln Memorial, in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Alex Brandon/Pool
    A hearse with the flag-draped casket of late Rep. John Lewis, (D-GA), pauses in front of the Lincoln Memorial, in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2020.

    The previous week, when plans were still being arranged for Lewis’ procession, Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-AZ) remarked that “if anybody deserves to lie in state here at the Capitol, it's John.”

    “Not only was he the conscience of the Congress, but he also brought nobility to the position,” he added. “People like him are irreplaceable.”

    Over the weekend, the late civil rights leader crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, for the final time aboard a horse-drawn carriage.

    On March 7, 1965, Lewis and hundreds of other peaceful protesters were viciously attacked by police at the bridge, and he often revisited the area in the years that followed.

    Lewis died at the age of 80 on July 17 after battling pancreatic cancer. Lewis’ body will be interred Thursday at the South-View Cemetery in Atlanta, Georgia, after laying in state at the Georgia Capitol Rotunda.

    Related:

    Shutting Up the President? US Congressional Black Caucus Asks Trump to Be Quiet on John Lewis' Death
    Wave of Condemnation Hits Trump as He Tweets Condolences Over Death of Dem. Rep. John Lewis
    Florida Senator Marco Rubio Lambasted for Honoring Memory of John Lewis With Wrong Photo
    Tags:
    US Congressman, icon, Civil Rights, Rotunda, US Capitol, US Capitol, John Lewis
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City
    First-Place Foolishness
    First-Place Foolishness
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse