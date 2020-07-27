Trump Slamming Ronald Reagan Foundation Over Fundraising Splits Twitter Users

Last week, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute accused the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee of exploiting Reagan’s name when dealing with fundraising.

In a tweet on Sunday, President Donald Trump slammed the Reagan Foundation over its criticism of POTUS’ election campaign using Reagan’s image in fundraising.

The US president also shared a post recalling that Reagan Foundation Chairman Frederick Ryan Jr. is the publisher and the chief executive officer of The Washington Post, which was the first to release the Trump campaign-related report earlier that day.

“So the Washington Post is running the Reagan Foundation, and RINO [Republican in name only] Paul Ryan is on the Board of Fox, which has been terrible. We will win anyway, even with the phony FoxNews suppression polls (which have been seriously wrong for 5 years)!” Trump tweeted.

Some netizens were quick to echo POTUS' remarks, claiming that Trump will prevail in the 3 November elections and that the US president “has demonstrated he gets things done”.

Trump will easily win reelection. — Andrew Kelly (@ndrewkellyborel) July 26, 2020

We will win in November. The only poll that matters is the one on Election Day and once again Trump will be victorious. — RD (@real_defender) July 26, 2020

President Trump has demonstrated he gets things done!



The economy will roar back with President Trump at the helm! — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) July 26, 2020

We will prevail!

President Trump is the boss! — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) July 26, 2020

Others, however, noted that “The Washington Post is not running the Reagan Foundation”, also accusing Trump of failing to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent George Floyd protests-turned-riots in Portland, Chicago, Louisville, and other US cities.

We are standing with the Reagan foundation against you and your corruption. Ronald Reagan would’ve never voted for you! #RepublicansForBiden — Republicans for Joe Biden (@RepsForBiden) July 26, 2020

145,000 have died from #COVID19 and all you do is tweet, this is why your poll numbers suck and why you will lose in November. By the way I hope you follow @RVAT2020 because it will show you that I’m not the only former Trump supporter. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) July 26, 2020

It’s the Pandemic stupid! pic.twitter.com/dpJ9nlfmFA — Rage is ANTI FASCIST (@Bill19300155) July 26, 2020

The Washington Post is not running the Reagan Foundation. That’s an outright lie! — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) July 26, 2020

The Reagan Foundation’s request came shortly after a fundraising appeal by the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, which offered two commemorative coins to those supporters who donate more than $45. One coin was engraved with former US President Ronald Reagan’s image and the other - with that of Donald Trump.

The developments followed a registered voter survey by Fox News revealing last week that presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is leading Trump in Michigan, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania, as well as in Texas, the US’ second most populous state after California.

POTUS has repeatedly slammed Fox News polls showing him lagging behind Biden in the presidential race, rejecting the surveys as “fake”.