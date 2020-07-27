Kanye West Seeks Medical Help After 'Experiencing a Lot of Anxiety': Report

In a tweet late last week, Kanye West said sorry to his wife Kim Kardashian for "going public with something that was a private matter". This followed a spate of rants that the rap star made against Kardashian, which she attributed to the 43-year-old's bipolar disorder.

The American magazine Us Weekly has quoted an unnamed source as saying that rap star Kanye West paid a visit to a hospital near his ranch in Wyoming for a medical check-up.

The source said that the Grammy Award-wining rapper "has been experiencing a lot of anxiety lately" and that "he has been surrounded by a lot of people and started to feel really overwhelmed".

"Kanye decided to go to the hospital [on 25 July] to get checked out. Upon his arrival, Kanye decided he'd rather be seen at home. He headed back to his home — an ambulance followed. Kanye was treated and his doctor says his vitals are normal. He's feeling much better", the insider added.

The developments came shortly after the rap mogul went on Twitter to beg his wife Kim Kardashian for forgiveness following an array of controversial remarks against Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner.

"I would like to apologise to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me", West tweeted.

Earlier, he dubbed his mother-in-law "Kris Jong-Un", while in another tweet he appeared to imply that his wife had cheated on him with rapper Meek Mill, and that he's been trying to divorce her "since Kim met with Meek at the Waldorf for 'prison reform'".

Kardashian, in turn, reacted to her husband's Twitter outburst by admitting via Instagram Stories that she felt "powerless" to help the rapper during his "painful" battle with bipolar disorder, a mental health condition that causes extreme mood shifts, such as a mania or depression.

The reality TV star and popular social media personality underscored that while she has thus far been reluctant to speak about it publicly, she now feels that she should do it "because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health".

Kardashian described West as "a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder".

The couple tied the knot in 2014 and currently share four children. West is now running for the US presidency after a surprise move he announced earlier in July, just months ahead of the 2020 election.