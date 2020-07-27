Portion of Trump's Mexico Border Wall Collapses as Hurricane Hanna Hits Texas - Video

Hanna is the first hurricane in the 2020 storm season. It came ashore on Padre Island as a Category 1 hurricane and hit the coast of Texas hard. The storm has brought with it heavy rain and potentially life-threatening flash flooding.

Hurricane Hanna has toppled a section of US President Donald Trump's US-Mexico border wall as it left a trail of destruction along the Texas coast.

A video of the incident going viral on social media purportedly shows powerful winds from Hanna knocking down a part of Donald Trump's wall on the border between Mexico and the US.

In the video, several construction workers can be seen standing by and watching as fierce wind gusts knock the steel structure to the ground.

The big, sturdy, beautiful border wall between the U.S. and Mexico was no match for Hanna. pic.twitter.com/r5HEKnByCd — Travis Akers (@travisakers) July 26, 2020

According to Mexican news outlet Debate, the video is said to have been filmed at a section of the wall dividing Texas from Ciudad Camargo in the state of Tamaulipas.

Meanwhile, the hurricane has lashed several other parts of the coast with high winds and drenching rains that destroyed boats, flooded streets, and knocked out power across Texas. However, no deaths have been reported so far.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said any hurricane is an enormous challenge, but that this challenge has been complicated and made even more severe, because it's sweeping through the area hardest hit by COVID-19. Abbott also issued disaster declarations for those counties in Texas directly in the path of the storm.

Texas is one of the largest COVID-19 hot spots in the United States, with over 380,000 cases and more than 5,000 deaths.