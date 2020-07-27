Register
05:50 GMT27 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Bill Clinton

    Declassified Documents Reveal Bill Clinton Sought to Appease Serbs After 1995 Srebrenica Massacre

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Gage Skidmore / Bill Clinton
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    2 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107936/03/1079360305_0:89:2048:1241_1200x675_80_0_0_602c9d8a1284f84d868d6d865284c6da.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007271079989622-declassified-documents-reveal-bill-clinton-sought-to-appease-serbs-after-1995-srebrenica-massacre/

    In July 1995, more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys were killed in Srebrenica after the city was taken by units of the Army of Republika Srpska. The International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia and the International Court of Justice have classified the massacre in Srebrenica as genocide.

    The Guardian has cited declassified documents as revealing that then-US President Bill Clinton tried to coax the Muslim-led government of Bosnia and Herzegovina into making territorial concessions to Bosnian Serbs after the Srebrenica massacre in July 1995.

    The documents include Clinton's phone calls with foreign leaders at the time, during which the US president, in particular, blamed the Bosnian army for failing to defend Srebrenica.

    "In Srebrenica there were about 3,000 Bosnian troops but they […] left without putting up a fight. I will talk to my military advisers, but they are very skeptical about bringing in forces with helicopters, especially if the Bosnians won't fight. We cannot defend democratic values in the abstract", he said.

    Clinton was apparently not aware of the scale of the massacre, claiming in a conversation with then-UK Prime Minister John Major on 14 July 1995 that "the casualty rate has gone way down and central Bosnia is at peace because of contributions made by [the UN peacekeeping force] UNPROFOR".

    According to the US president, the average American TV viewer "[…] thinks it's as bad or worse than it was in 1992; there's no telling them it's different".

    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    EU Council Head Honours Srebrenica Victims
    The documents revealed that the so-called "endgame strategy" on excluding the US from the Bosnian crisis was initiated by Clinton's national security adviser Anthony Lake in the weeks before the Srebrenica massacre.

    The strategy stipulated forcing a peace deal to divide the territory of Bosnia and Herzegovina on a roughly even basis. In the event of the deal's collapse, the plan envisaged withdrawing UNPROFOR, lifting the arms embargo on Bosnia, and providing its Muslim-Croat Federation with support in the form of air strikes.

    The goal was to help the federation become strong enough to fight the Serbs on its own, which in turn stipulated the Bosnians making a whole array of concessions related to territorial integrity.

    Under the first annex to the endgame strategy, the key task was to conduct "a heart-to-heart talk with the Bosnians" to make them understand that in the wake of the Srebrenica killings, "they need [to] think more realistically about the shape of a settlement".

    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    Men carry a coffin at a graveyard during a mass funeral in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2020

    The US would consider "pressing the Bosnians to agree that the Serbs can conduct a referendum on secession after 2-3 years. If the Bosnians cannot persuade the Serb population that their best future lies in reintegration, there is no point blocking the peaceful separation of the Union along the lines of the Czechoslovak model", according to the annex titled "gameplan for a diplomatic breakthrough in 1995".

    Some members of the then-US administration, including David Scheffer, an adviser to the American ambassador to the UN Madeleine Albright, expressed concern over what Scheffer described as "a very slippery slope".

    "The Serbs have seized enormous territory through ethnic cleansing, and then we hold a 'democratic' referendum to confirm such aggression? A very transparent act of appeasement", he noted at the time.

    The "gameplan", however, was never implemented, with a Croatian offensive against the Serbs in western Bosnia in August 1995 forcing them to sit at the negotiating table without demanding the promise of a referendum.

    Srebrenica Massacre

    The massacre in Srebrenica, a town in western Bosnia close to the Serbian border, was staged by the Bosnian Serb army in July 1995 and left more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys dead. It is considered the biggest mass murder in Europe since the end of World War II.

    The International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia and the International Court of Justice have classified the massacre in Srebrenica as genocide. Bosnian Serbs as well as Serbia do not deny the killings took place, but dispute the acts were genocide.

    Related:

    Most Serbs Against Dividing Srebrenica Killing Victims Into ‘Categories’
    Radovan Karadzic Found Guilty of Ordering Srebrenica Takeover
    ICTY Finds Karadzic Guilty of Srebrenica Genocide
    Tags:
    strategy, forces, army, Bill Clinton, Srebrenica massacre, Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 18 - 24 July
    First-Place Foolishness
    First-Place Foolishness
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse