Hurricane Hanna Makes Landfall in Texas, Isolated Tornadoes Possible

Hurricane Hanna, the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season, made landfall on Texas' Padre Island at 5 pm local time on Saturday, with maximum winds of 150 kmh (90 mph), the US National Hurricane Centre said.
Hurricane #Hanna made landfall on Padre Island, Texas at 5 PM CDT with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph. Visit https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB for details. pic.twitter.com/yIT12pXwjp— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 25, 2020
Here's a mesmerizing hour loop [4:21-5:31 PM] of Hurricane #Hanna making landfall at 5:00 PM #txwx #stxwx #HurricaneHanna pic.twitter.com/EqYFpbKIWf— NWS Corpus Christi (@NWSCorpus) July 25, 2020
Heavy rains and life-threatening flooding are forecast in the area. Tornado warnings have been issued in several counties, as isolated tornadoes are expected in the area, according to the National Weather Forecast in Corpus Christi.
Here's a look at the current storm surge at Whitecap Beach, water has passed the dunes and will soon threaten HWY-361. #Hanna #txwx #stxwx pic.twitter.com/d1oiuane3X— NWS Corpus Christi (@NWSCorpus) July 25, 2020
There is an increased threat of isolated tornadoes this evening in the outer rain bands of Hanna. If a warning is issued for your area, seek immediate shelter! #stxwx pic.twitter.com/fvOMGwKipW— NWS Corpus Christi (@NWSCorpus) July 26, 2020
Meanwhile, Hurricane Douglas continues to move northwest toward Hawaii, according to the NHC. US President Donald Trump issued an emergency declaration for Hawaii on Saturday in anticipation of hurricane Douglas, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
