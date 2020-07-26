Seattle Police Declare Riot, 25 Arrested During Civil Unrest in City

The local police declared protests in the city a riot due to “public safety risks" and made more than two dozens arrests on Saturday afternoon.
"Update: Police have made 25 arrests since declaring today's incident a riot", the city police tweeted.
Demonstrators in Seattle clashed with police, damaged several buildings, and set a construction site for a King County facility ablaze.
The protesters used stones, bottles, liquid-filled balloons, and other projectiles, with police officers responding with "less-lethal munitions” to disperse the protesters and provide fire units access to the construction site.
The police have shown up, using flash-bangs and pepper spray. pic.twitter.com/gxucPu3MUY— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 25, 2020
I have shifted up to Seattle today to follow a large demonstration that's in solidarity with Portland.— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 25, 2020
I'd estimate a crowd of 2,000 already. They just torched construction buildings at the site of a new youth detention center.
Meanwhile, feds are here https://t.co/rPuSTAuKkt pic.twitter.com/jWvFqipRo4
Previously, officers from the Special Response Team of the US Customs and Border Protection were deployed to Seattle, under orders from US President Donald Trump's administration.
Seattle is remembered for protesters setting up a Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone for over two weeks, occupying several blocks and proclaiming them a 'police-free' zone. The area was cleared after several deadly shootings.
The protests across the US have taken place following the death in police custody of Minnesota citizen George Floyd in May.
