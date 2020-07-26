Seattle Police Arrest 16 People During Civil Unrest in City

"Update: 16 arrests for assault on officers, obstruction and failure to disperse", the police tweeted.
"Due to the ongoing damage and public safety risks associated with this incident, SPD is declaring it a riot ... Just in: arrest count is now 11. More details as they become available", the city police said in a earlier tweet.
Previously, officers from the Special Response Team of the US Customs and Border Protection were deployed to Seattle, under orders from US President Donald Trump's administration.
Seattle is remembered for protesters setting up a Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone for over two weeks, occupying several blocks and proclaiming them a 'police-free' zone. The area was cleared after several deadly shootings.
The protests across the US have taken place following the death in police custody of Minnesota citizen George Floyd in May.
