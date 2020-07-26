Plane With 6 People Aboard Crashes in State of Utah

"A single-engine Piper PA-32 with six people aboard crashed under unknown circumstances into a residential backyard in West Jordan, Utah, Saturday afternoon", the FAA said in a statement.
FAA Statement on aircraft that crashed into a residential backyard in West Jordan, Utah, Saturday afternoon. Information is preliminary and subject to change. pic.twitter.com/ZRfLM9sfoE— The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) July 25, 2020
The Fox 13 broadcaster has reported that multiple people are injured and three houses have been damaged due to the crash. One of the injured was a resident from the damaged house, the news outlet added.
Overview of the plane crash site in West Jordan, Utah pic.twitter.com/LrKOP04D4x— Faytuks News 🔴 (@Faytuks) July 25, 2020
#WestJordan: Police and the emergency services are attending the scene of a light aircraft crash in West Jordan in the U.S. state of Utah. Six people are said to have been onboard the plane when it crashed. At least three buildings have sustained damage.— I.E.N. (@BreakingIEN) July 25, 2020
The tragedy occurred in the city of West Jordan in Salt Lake County. . A local police spokesperson said, as quoted by the broadcaster, that fatalities are possible.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will look into the accident. Neither people involved in the accident has been identified yet, the Administration added.
