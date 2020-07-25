Hurricane Hanna May Bring Tornadoes to Texas, NHC Says

Hurricane Hanna may cause isolated tornadoes along the southern coast of Texas, the US National Hurricane Centre said on Saturday.
Heavy rains and flash flooding are now impacting portions of the Texas coast from Port Mansfield to Sargent, where a storm surge warning has been issued.
3 PM CDT: Western eyewall of #Hanna bringing hurricane conditions to the coast of Texas https://t.co/2vITiwD7OJ pic.twitter.com/lBgIhZUBle— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 25, 2020
Tropical storm Hanna was upgraded to a hurricane on Saturday morning, located about 115 kilometres (70 miles) south of Corpus Christi in Texas, and bringing winds of 150 kph (90 mph), according to the NHC.
Hanna is the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season.
