Three Hurt in Accidental Shooting at Louisville Protest - Reports

Hundreds of so-called NFAC demonstrators gathered downtown to demand justice after the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old black American woman, the Courier-Journal reported. A rival rally was held nearby by another group called the Three Percenters. Both groups carried guns.
The paper quoted Louisville Metro Police Chief Robert Schroeder as saying that all those involved in the accidental firearms discharge were NFAC members.
"This is a tragic situation that could have been much worse. I encourage anyone choosing to exercise their Second Amendment rights to do so responsibly", Schroeder said.
Two of the injured were reportedly wheeled off on stretchers, while a woman had her arm treated at the scene. The three victims were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital in the state of Kentucky.
