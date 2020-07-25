Register
25 July 2020
    US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, their son Barron

    Barron Won’t Go Back to Classes Full-Time This Fall as Trump Pushes Schools to Reopen Amid Pandemic

    ALASTAIR PIKE
    US
    Both President Trump and the First Lady have repeatedly called upon American schools to re-open in September despite a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country. The president has intimated that he is keen for the children in his family to return to their classes as soon as possible.

    The private school of the US president’s 14-year-old son Barron Trump is not planning to fully reopen its doors in September, according to a letter to parents published on its website.

    St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Maryland said that its administration has not yet made a final decision in relation to learning methods for the 2020-21 school year, but due to COVID-19 concerns, it was mainly preparing for two scenarios: “distance learning” and “a hybrid model with students learning both on and off campus”.

    “We will make a final decision around how to begin the school year and share it with families the week of August 10”, the school’s website reads. “In the meantime, we are continuing to pay close attention to current guidance from state and county health officials, as well as the CDC, as the health status of our region evolves”.

    If the hybrid scenario is adopted, St. Andrews students would be able to study both online and on-campus, but only in limited numbers and on rotation.  

    A general view of Charles Rushe Middle School, where teachers, whose unions are against their members returning to school, will hold a car parade protest in front of the Pasco County School district office in Land O' Lakes, in Pasco County, Florida, U.S., July 21, 2020
    © REUTERS / OCTAVIO JONES
    A general view of Charles Rushe Middle School, where teachers, whose unions are against their members returning to school, will hold a car parade protest in front of the Pasco County School district office in Land O' Lakes, in Pasco County, Florida, U.S., July 21, 2020

    Barron Trump started attending the private school in Maryland as soon as he moved to Washington, D.C, but following the coronavirus pandemic, St. Andrew's moved to online learning this spring.

    Donald Trump was strongly pushing for schools to return to full-time operations the fall, telling US media on Wednesday that he would be comfortable with both Barron and his grandchildren going back to campus. He later clarified that some schools may have to delay in-person classes, especially those where coronavirus cases were on the rise again. However, Trump said, “every district should be actively making preparations to reopen”.

    Barron’s mother Melania Trump has also been reiterating her husband’s calls, saying during an event at the White House two weeks ago that children were missing too much when not physically present in educational facilities.

    “They’re missing the laughter of their friends, learning from their teachers, and the joy of recess and play. For children with disabilities, without access to technology or whose homes are not a safe place, the situation can be even worse”, FLOTUS said at that time.

    But following Barron Trump school’s announcement that it’s not planning to go back to business as usual just yet, some Americans may be wondering: “If Trump's kid isn't going back to school, why should ours?”.

    Melania Trump, Barron Trump, schools, Donald Trump, COVID-19, coronavirus, United States
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

