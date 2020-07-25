Charlamagne Tha God Tells Joe Biden to ‘Shut the Eff Up’ Over ‘First Racist President’ Remark

The radio host had Biden on his popular radio show The Breakfast Club in May, where the Democrat claimed that black people who vote for Donald Trump “ain’t black”.

Charlamagne tha God has ripped Joe Biden for calling Donald Trump the first racist president in US history.

“How the hell can Donald Trump be the first racist president in a country where 12 presidents before him owned slaves?” the radio host said on his show The Breakfast Club on Friday.

“I really wish Joe Biden would shut the eff up forever and continue to act like he’s starring in the movie ‘A Quiet Place,’ because as soon as he opens his mouth and makes noise, he gets us all killed, OK?” he added.

Charlamagne took issue with Biden’s claim that Trump is the first racist to win the presidency. “We’ve had racists, and they’ve existed. They’ve tried to get elected president. He’s the first one that has,” the would-be Democratic presidential candidate said on Wednesday.

The radio host said: “Joe, you got to hurry up and announce your black woman VP so I can be enthused about voting for her because I will never be enthused about voting for you. And you know America is a terrible place when Kanye West seems like a viable option.”

Biden has committed to choosing a woman as his running mate. The vetting process is underway, with the top picks said to be former First Lady Michelle Obama, as well as several senators: Kamala Harris, Tammy Duckworth, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, Michelle Lujan Grisham, and Catherine Cortez Masto.

The former vice president generated much controversy in May when he said on The Breakfast Club that black voters who support Donald Trump “ain’t black”. He later apologised for the comment, which he described as “cavalier”.