Protesters Resume Violent Stand-Off With Federal Agents in Portland - Photo, Video

Scores of people, many of whom were engaged in peaceful activities on Friday night, hurriedly left the adjacent area, coughing, sneezing and rubbing their eyes.
Live #NewstalkBreakfast - This week saw violent clashes in the city of Portland, Oregan as federal agents, deployed by PresidentTrump, tried to deal with protests in the city - @TheGinaLondon joins @thetorse to discuss.#BKNT pic.twitter.com/XkIIlGB8Sy— Newstalk Breakfast (@BreakfastNT) July 25, 2020
Front lines. #PDXprotest #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/0vZTXNs9aC— Pirates Win. (@lorenajw_x) July 25, 2020
Officers fired gas canisters and flashbangs after several dozens of protesters started shaking a metal fence around the courthouse and hurling petards and various incendiaries over it.
This is patriotism! 🇺🇸— Eleven Films (@Eleven_Films) July 25, 2020
Wall of Vets#Portland
pic.twitter.com/5qUukllqag
Several being thrown behind the fence at the courthouse, pretty dramatic display👇 #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/Dp2eDxoCc1— Beth Nakamura (@bethnakamura) July 25, 2020
Portland, a predominately white city in America’s northwest, is home to the nation’s longest and arguably most intense antiracism campaign which has been raging for 58 days and over recent weeks has grown in numbers and evolved into a nightly fight against the deployment of federal forces by President Donald Trump, despite the opposition of local Democratic authorities.
