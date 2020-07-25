Boeing Co May Delay Bringing 777X Wide-Body Jet to Market for Up to a Year – Reports

The delay is likely to be officially announced by Boeing Co next week, according to the sources.
Initially, the manufacturer wanted to deliver first Boeing 777X jets to customers in 2021 but now the company is going to bring the new model to market after the global air traffic is restored, the report says.
The company declined to comment on the 777X delivery timeline. Boeing said, as quoted in the news outlet, it was continuing flight tests and "working closely with our customers around the world as they continue to adapt to the evolving COVID-19 situation”.
The possible delay will take place amid Boeing's problems with another model, the 737 MAX, whose flights were banned after two deadly crashes in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people in total.
