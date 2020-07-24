'Largest in the World': Trump Heaps Praise Upon Musk Over New Automotive Plant Prospects

US President Donald Trump praised famous tech entrepreneur Elon Musk for agreeing to build a Tesla factory in Texas.
Delivering his regards in his trademark style – via Twitter – Trump said that the factory is "expected to be the largest auto plant anywhere in the world".
"He kept his word to me. Texas & Tesla are big winners. MADE IN THE USA!”, the US president wrote.
Great job by @elonmusk in agreeing to build, in TEXAS, what is expected to be the largest auto plant anywhere in the world. He kept his word to me. Texas & @Tesla are big winners. MADE IN THE USA!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2020
Musk himself promptly thanked Trump on behalf of the Tesla team, adding that they "look forward to building Giga Texas".
Thank you on behalf of the Tesla team. We look forward to building Giga Texas!— Elon Musk 🌹 (@elonmusk) July 24, 2020
As Fox News points out, Musk had previously “threatened to pull most Tesla operations out of Northern California”, mentioning the restrictions imposed by the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.
