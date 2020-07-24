Tropical Storm Hanna Forms in Gulf of Mexico, NHC Says

The Gulf depression has strengthened into tropical storm Hanna, the National Hurricane Centre said on late Thursday.
Heavy rains are likely over portions of Texas this weekend, it added, where a tropical storm watch has been issued.
Already at H. This season has broken so many records. pic.twitter.com/1QxzRgAB3v— Sammy Maggio | #Gonzalo & #Hanna (@SammyMaggio) July 24, 2020
Hanna was bringing winds of 65 kilometres (40 miles) and was located about 620 kilometres (385 miles) east-southeast of Port O'Connor in Texas.
The NHC earlier warned that rains caused by the storm could result in flash flooding and minor river flooding in the area.
All comments
Show new comments (0)