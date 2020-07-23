Pompeo: China's Houston Consulate 'Was Hub of Spying And Intellectual Property Theft'

China has "ripped off our prized intellectual property and trade secrets, costing millions of jobs all across America. It sucked supply chains away from America, and then added a widget of slave labor," Pompeo added, also noting that one NATO ally won't stand up to China. The ally's "timidity will harm its people, as such timidity historically has," the secretary of state added, without revealing which ally he was referring to.
"If we bend the knee now, our children's children may be at the mercy of the communist party ... But this isn't about containment. Don't buy that. It's a complex challenge," Pompeo added, alluding to the fact that China plays a major role in the global economy.
"Securing our freedoms from the Chinese Communist Party is the mission of our time," Pompeo added.
More details to follow.
