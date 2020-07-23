Trump Holds Press Briefing as US Coronavirus Cases Surpass 4 Mln - Video

US President Donald Trump is holding a press conference at the White House on Thursday.
At the previous briefings, Trump urged the public to comply with safety measures amid the coronavirus outbreak and said a potential vaccine is going to arrive much sooner than expected and become available immediately, as the US military will assist in distributing it.
The COVID-19 tally in the US topped 4 million on Thursday, and more than 143,000 Americans have been killed by the outbreak, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
