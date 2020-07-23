Register
19:20 GMT23 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Monday, April 13, 2020 file photo, a patient arrives in an ambulance cared for by medical workers wearing personal protective equipment due to COVID-19 coronavirus concerns outside NYU Langone Medical Center in New York

    US Records 43 New COVID-19 Cases Every Minute, Death Toll Nearing 150K

    © AP Photo / John Minchillo
    US
    Get short URL
    112
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107900/82/1079008226_0:98:3072:1826_1200x675_80_0_0_f16f795ce2e99feca7ade3998422b6c1.jpg.webp
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007231079966689-us-records-43-new-covid-19-cases-every-minute-death-toll-nearing-150k-/

    US COVID-19 cases surpassed 4 million on Thursday, with about 2,600 new cases being recorded every hour on average, the highest rate in the world, according to a Reuters tally.

    According to Reuters, it only took the US 98 days after its first COVID-19 case was detected on January 21 to reach 1 million cases. 

    It’s only taken 184 days for the US to reach the threshold of 4 million cases, and the last 1 million cases have been added over 16 days at a rate of 43 per minute, according to Reuters.

    The US also has the second highest per-capita rate of infections, after Chile, with 120 infections per 10,000 people. In addition, the US ranks sixth globally in deaths per capita at 4.4 fatalities per 10,000 people. The US’ per-capita death rate is only exceeded by those of the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Chile and France.

    A tally by Worldometer shows that the number of COVID-19 cases recorded so far in the US is 4,129,405, and 146,665 people have died in the country due to the disease. The latest data by Worldometer also shows that more than 15 million cases of the virus have been confirmed worldwide, and more than 632,000 deaths have resulted.

    During a press briefing on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump also shifted his rhetoric about the threat of COVID-19 and urged Americans to wear face masks after resisting doing so himself for many months. 

    In addition, he acknowledged that the pandemic “will get worse before it gets better.” On Monday, the president also tweeted a photo of himself wearing a mask and described the act of wearing one as “patriotic.”“We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance,” Trump tweeted Monday afternoon.

    Related:

    Deep-Learning Model that Can Predict COVID-19 Progression Developed in China
    US Lawmakers Spend Money to Attack Other Countries But Fight Funding for Decent COVID-19 Package
    'Don't Do Like Sweden': Experts Caution US Against Attempting to Attain COVID-19 Herd Immunity
    Trump Says He Would Take COVID-19 Vaccine First If Asked To
    Delhi, Mumbai to Succeed in Containing COVID-19 by October: Ex-Medical Association Chief
    Tags:
    COVID-19, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen do an elbow bump at the end of a news conference following a four-day European summit at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 21 July 2020.
    Elbow Bump or 'Chicken Dance'? Politicians Defy Coronavirus By Opting For Alternative Salute Option
    Masked About-Face
    Masked About-Face
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse