DoJ Watchdog to Investigate Use of Force by Feds in Portland, Washington, DC

Critics have slammed the Trump administration for its deployment of federal agents in combat gear to major American cities, with Portland, Oregon Mayor Ted Wheeler tear gassed by federal agents on Wednesday night in front of the federal courthouse. A day earlier, a Russian TV crew was beaten by officers while covering the Portland protests.

The Justice Department Inspector General has promised to investigate potential excessive use of force by federal agents in recent protests in Portland, as well as their deployment against protesters in Lafayette Square in Washington, DC on June 1.

In a statement Thursday, the DoJ said that the probe was opened after requests from lawmakers on Capitol Hill and US Attorney in Oregon Billy J Williams. Inspector General Michael Horowitz is expected coordinate the investigation with the Department of Homeland Security.

"The review will include examining the training and instruction that was provided to the DOJ law enforcement personnel; compliance with applicable identification requirements, rules of engagement, and legal authorities; and adherence to DOJ policies regarding the use of less-lethal munitions, chemical agents, and other uses of force," Horowitz's office announced.

"With regard to events in Lafayette Square on June 1, 2020, the DOJ OIG will coordinate our review with the Department of Interior OIG, which recently announced its review of those events. If circumstances warrant, the OIG will consider including other issues that may arise during the course of the review," the statement added.

Federal agents' actions in the Portland garnered national media attention this week after Mayor Ted Wheeler was tear gassed while taking part in anti-racism and police violence protests Wednesday night. Wheeler had previously criticized Washington for deploying federal officers to the city, which he said only served to exacerbate tensions in his city. The Trump administration deployed federal police officers to the city in early July as the president promised to restore order to Portland and other cities amid weeks of protests kicked off in late May following the police killing of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis.

On Wednesday, Portland's city council prohibited local police from coordinating with federal agents, and from using force against journalists and observers. In the early hours of Wednesday, a Russian TV crew was attacked and beaten by police while covering the Portland protests.

114 members of the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives wrote a letter to Attorney General William Barr and Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf asking them to explain the "deployment of roving units of the secret police under the control of the president," which they called "an absolute affront to the Bill of Rights." Among the lawmakers' complaints were the fact that the federal officers wear camouflage uniforms with no badge or insignia denoting their agency or identity.

Also on Wednesday, President Trump vowed to double down on the deployment of federal law enforcement in Chicago and other US cities plagued by mob unrest and violent crime.

