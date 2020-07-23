Cuomo Says Trump Assured Him in Phone Call No Federal Agents Will Be Sent to New York City

"The president suggested he would send troops to New York City - troops, federal agents - I spoke to the president about it," Cuomo said. "I don't believe there's any justification to send federal troops or federal agents to New York City and I told him that. There's no federal property that is in danger ... so the president said he heard me, he said he wouldn't do it."
On Wednesday, Trump announced he would be sending federal agents to Chicago, Albuquerque and other cities to help combat rising crime.
Cuomo added that Trump suggested they would talk again if circumstances changed. The governor told reporters the state would sue if the administration decided to send federal agents to New York City.
The Trump administration separately sent federal agents to Portland last week to help protect federal property amid mounting civil unrest. That move has drawn criticism after reports emerged saying that federal officers, without badges or name tags, have detained protesters in an extrajudicial manner.
All comments
Show new comments (0)