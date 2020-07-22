US House Votes to Remove Confederate Statues From Capitol Building

The legislation also mandates replacing the bust of Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney in the Old Supreme Court chamber with a bust of Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first African-American justice.
Taney authored a Dred Scott decision in 1857 to deny freedom to an enslaved man. The Dred Scott v. Sandford case was a landmark decision of the US Supreme Court in which the Court stated that the US Constitution was not supposed to include American citizenship for black people.
The bill now heads to the US Senate.
"It's time to sweep away the last vestiges of Jim Crow and the dehumanizing of individuals because of the color of their skin that intruded for too long on the sacred spaces of our democracy," House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said at a press conference on Capitol Hill Wednesday.
The latest vote comes one day after the House approved an annual defense bill with a provision that orders the military to rename army bases named after Confederate generals. US President Donald Trump has vowed to veto the bill if it includes that provision.
More details to follow.
