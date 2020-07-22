China to Respond With ‘Necessary Actions’ If Houston Consulate Decision Not Reversed

"We strongly condemn and firmly oppose the abrupt demand for closure of Chinese Consulate-General in Houston," the embassy said in a Wednesday tweet. "This is a political provocation. We urge the US to immediately revoke this erroneous decision. Otherwise, China will have to respond with legitimate and necessary actions."
On Tuesday, the US State Department ordered Beijing to close down its consulate in Houston in 72 hours, with department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus saying the move was motivated by the need to "protect American intellectual property" and "private information."
Unconfirmed rumors have swirled that Beijing may be considering shutting down the US consulate in Wuhan, Hubei Province, in retaliation.
