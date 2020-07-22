Russian Embassy in US Sends Note of Protest Over Attack on TV Crew By Police in Portland

The Russian embassy in the United States has sent a note of protest in relation to the "outrageous" actions of law enforcement towards Russia's Channel One journalists in Portland, Oregon, ambassador Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday in a Facebook post.
“We demanded a thorough investigation and we want to be informed of its results. We reminded to the State Department that we have not yet received a response to the previous note as of 31 May, concerning the police attack on Mikhail Turgiev from RIA Novosti in Minneapolis", the post said.
Journalists from Russia's Channel One were attacked and beaten by US police officers in Portland on Wednesday night while covering the protests there.
The journalists were filming an attempt by protesters to besiege a court building where federal law enforcement officers, deployed to the city despite objections by the local authorities, are located.
United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday that all incidents involving the harassment of journalists, including the attacks on Russian journalists reporting on the protests in the US city of Portland, need to be investigated.
