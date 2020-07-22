Alleged Video of Sirens Wailing Amid Tsunami Warning Emerges Online After Earthquake Rocks Alaska

The earthquake was recorded at 6.12 UTC. The epicentre of the tremors was located 98 kilometres south of the town of Perryville.
The seismic activity was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres.
A tsunami warning has been issued by the authorities.
The video published on social media shows sirens wailing amid a tsunami warning.
#BREAKING: Strong 7.8 quake hits off Alaska; tsunami warnings issued— The Coronavirus Gazette (@COVIDGazette) July 22, 2020
Video below shows sirens wail as a tsunami warning is issued in Alaska following a massive 7.8 quake
[Special Report]pic.twitter.com/3IeQbl08D6
No information about casualties and destruction has been reported.
