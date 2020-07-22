7.8 Earthquake Strikes Alaska - German Research Centre for Geosciences

An earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale was recorded at a depth of 13.0 km, according to the US Geological Survey.
The US National Tsunami Warning Center said that a tsunami warning was in effect for southern Alaska and the Alaska peninsula following the earthquake.
There are no reports of damage or casualties caused by the tremor.
The northernmost US state is one of the most seismically active in the country. The second-most powerful earthquake on record was registered there in 1964, measuring 9.2 on the Richter scale.
