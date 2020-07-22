Kanye West Confirms 'Trying to Divorce' Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has hinted at a divorce with his wife of six years during a chaotic campaign rally on Sunday, where he revealed that they had considered aborting their daugher. Kanye's admission has reportedly ignited a row with Kim, who he claimed called a doctor to "lock" him up.

A celebrity break-up is looming as Kanye West says he has been trying to divorce his wife Kim Kardashian.

In a series of rambling tweets on Tuesday night, Kanye appeared to imply that Kim had cheated on him with rapper Meek Mill.

A source told celebrity gossip site AceShowbiz in April that Mill, who knows Kim through their commitment to criminal justice reform, had an affair with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

Kanye also tweeted that his wife had tried to "51/50" him, referring to the California law code for the tepmorary involuntary detention of an individual who presents a danger to themselves or others as a result mental illness.

They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me



I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for “prison reform”



I got 200 more to go



This my lady tweet of the night ... Kris Jong-Un Lil baby my favorite rapper but won’t do a song wit me — ye (@kanyewest) July 22, 2020

DETAILS TO FOLLOW