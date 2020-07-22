Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Reportedly Separated Following Rapper's Meltdown

The rapper previously posted a series of now-deleted tweets claiming his wife and her mother, Kris Jenner, were trying to get a doctor to "lock him up", apparently out of concern for his health.

Rapper Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian, have been "at each other's throats" for months and are now living apart, The Sun reported on Tuesday citing sources familiar with the matter.

The couple has been at odds for the last year, since Kim has been finding it difficult to live with Kanye, who, according to the sources, has been "very demanding" and "always obsessed with one of his schemes".

"Since lockdown they've had daily bust-ups over literally everything. But mainly about the kids, their future, and the different directions they're going in", the source said. "They live totally separate lives now."

The source added that Kanye, who is reportedly staying in Wyoming, has picked up a small circle of people he trusts, which no longer includes Kim and her family.

Another source close to the family told Page Six that Kim and Kanye's marriage will not survive the latest episodes, presumably referring to West's emotional speech at a campaign rally in South Carolina.

“I don't know if they can survive it", the source said. '"The family is trying to work out what to do, and hoping that this nightmare will be over soon and they can get Kanye into treatment."

The rapper, who has recently announced his bid for the presidency, held a campaign event on Sunday where he shared private details about his life and burst into tears. In particular, he told the audience that he and Kim considered an abortion when she was pregnant with their first child, North, but he got a sign from God and decided to have the baby.

Media reported earlier that Kim was "mortified" after Kanye shared how they had considered getting an abortion back in 2012.