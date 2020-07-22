Up to 16 People Reportedly Shot in Chicago Funeral Home

CBS Chicago reporter Jermont Terry reported that up to 16 people were struck at the mass shooting.
BREAKING NOW: Up to 16 people shot near 79th and Carpenter. @Chicago_Police on scene. Sources tell me some victims walked into hospitals others taken by ambulances and officers even took some victims to hospitals. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/MNm1h5GeXI— Jermont Terry (@JermontTerry) July 22, 2020
CBS Chicago's Charlie De Mar was told that the funeral was for a shooting victim.
"Spoke with people here who said they were inside a funeral home when the shots started," he wrote on Twitter. "Spoke to a woman who had blood on her jeans. She didnt know whose blood it was."
The Chicago Fire Department announced Tuesday evening that 11 people in total were taken to area hospitals - all in serious or critical condition.
Police have yet to announce the estimated number of shooters in the event. No arrests have been made public.
