Trump Offers Well Wishes to Epstein Associate Maxwell Charged in Sex Crimes Case

"I just wish her well, frankly. I've met her numerous times over the years...I just wish her well, whatever it is," Trump said Tuesday during a COVID-19 news conference after a reporter asked him whether he thought Maxwell would name high-profile individuals connected to Epstein in the trial.
— S.V. Dáte (@svdate) July 21, 2020
Maxwell, a 58-year-old British socialite and Epstein's ex-girlfriend, is accused of helping the disgraced financier “recruit, groom and ultimately abuse” underage girls. She is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, and was denied bail last week.
Maxwell has repeatedly denied involvement in Epstein's crimes, despite the fact that many victims have said that she played a crucial role in helping Epstein run his sex-trafficking network of minors. Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Maxwell may be secretly married to tech CEO and ocean conservation activist Scott Borgerson.
In July 2019, Epstein was arrested on charges of sex trafficking. He died in an apparent suicide in August 2019 in prison while awaiting trial. However, the circumstances surrounding his mysterious death led to speculation that he may have been murdered to protect his powerful associates from being implicated in his case.
