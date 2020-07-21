Trump Holds Press Briefing on Coronavirus Situation in US - Video

US President Donald Trump is holding a press conference on the COVID-19 situation at the White House on Tuesday.
Part of the briefing is expected to pertain - much more so than the previous briefings - to vaccines or therapeutics. The administration scaled back daily briefings on COVID-19 in April. In late June, they were back but with Vice President Mike Pence speaking to reporters.
Several US states have seen a spike in the number of coronavirus cases registered daily. As of today, the COVID-19 case count has surpassed the 3.8 million mark, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
