Register
04:55 GMT21 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Bitcoin

    Can Bitcoin Transactions Made During Massive Twitter Hack be Traced or Identified?

    © CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Hackers Breach Twitter in Bitcoin Hoax (11)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105749/32/1057493215_0:181:1920:1261_1200x675_80_0_0_877bc8829ac86bc4cc9bce6a4bd51f1a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007211079939175-can-bitcoin-transactions-made-during-massive-twitter-hack-be-traced-or-identified/

    Although some people still believe that Bitcoin transactions are untraceable and anonymous, the facts prove otherwise, says crypto expert and Bitcoin Foundation member Alexander Kitchenko, commenting on last week's Twitter hack resulting in the theft of roughly $120,000 worth of cryptocoins.

    On 15 July, hackers took over high-profile Twitter accounts to kick off a massive Bitcoin (BTC) scam: the accounts of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, Tesla founder Elon Musk, former US President Barack Obama, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, to name just a few, shared messages asking netizens to send them a BTC payment and promising to double it in return.

    At least 12.86584703 crypto coins were stolen, judging from the latest search of the BTC address shared by Elon Musk's compromised account, according to Cointelegraph.

    Technologies Help Trace & Identify Cyber Attackers

    The malicious attack has reinvigorated the debate over Bitcoin's record of being used in fraudulent schemes. Fox News' Audrey Conklin opined that "funds lost to Bitcoin fraud are nearly impossible to recover because of the decentralised, untraceable nature of cryptocurrency exchange". For his part, Forbes' Michal Gromek insisted that all is not lost.

    BTC's level of anonymity is not as high as everyone believes it is, explains Alexander Kitchenko, a crypto expert, investor, and member of the Bitcoin Foundation, an American nonprofit corporation.

    "In the event of completely illegal operations, identities can be established quite easily in various ways", the cyber expert elaborates. "There are a lot of technologies designed to find cybercriminals, but the most important thing is monitoring forums where you can find the addressee who accidentally gives his IP address away".

    He admitted many sites that trade illegal substances use Bitcoin. However, these sites are very often detected due to the coordinated actions of law enforcement agencies from different countries. For instance, German investigators and police forces from a number of European states managed to smash a €100 million ($114 million) online trading and cryptocurrency scam in February 2019.

    "Cybercrimes involving the use of cryptocurrencies can be uncovered, and they cannot boast a high level of anonymity", Kitchenko emphasises.

    On the other hand, the fact that cryptocurrencies are seeking to increase their level of anonymity is not really caused by an intent to engage in some murky operations, the expert notes, adding that this is rather a response "to excessive government control in relation to respectable participants".

    "The driver for increasing the level of anonymity is the desire to slightly reduce the pressure exerted by regulators", he notes.

    Cointelegraph presumed last Thursday that the perpetrators involved in a high-profile Twitter hack did not appear to be "sophisticated BTC users", as they "left trails leading to and from major exchanges that presumably hold the keys to their identities". The media outlet's analysis indicates that the addresses used by the culprits were previously connected to the Coinbase and BitMex exchanges. "If our analysis is correct, then several major crypto entities should be able to identify the hackers", Cointelegraph suggested.

    According to Forbes, investigators from all over the world are now tracing stolen funds some of which have found their way to reputable exchanges, including Bittrex, Luno, and Binance (BNB), which might freeze the assets. The media outlet underscored that there are also powerful software tools in place which allow for visualising transactions between different accounts and exchanges.

    For its part, Twitter acknowledged that the hackers successfully manipulated a small number of the social platform's employees and used their credentials to access Twitter’s internal systems to take over accounts. In general, the attackers targeted 130 accounts, 45 of which they "were able to initiate a password reset, login to the account, and send Tweets", the company said in a statement.

    Topic:
    Hackers Breach Twitter in Bitcoin Hoax (11)

    Related:

    Major Twitter Hack: Bitcoin Scam Attack Targets Prominent Figures Including Musk, Biden, Bezos
    Twitter Insider Reportedly Gave Hackers Access to Hijack High Profile Accounts With Bitcoin Scam
    Great Bitcoin Scam of 2020: What Were the Most Embarrassing Hacks in Twitter History?
    Tags:
    cyber attack, hacker, cybercrime, Bitcoin, Twitter
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    40th Anniversary of 1980 Summer Olympics in USSR
    Sinking Ship Shakeup
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse