Defence Contractor iNovex Pays Nearly $1 Million to End Billing Row With NSA

"iNovex Information Systems, located in Annapolis, Maryland has agreed to pay the United States $962,747.42 to resolve federal False Claims Act allegations that iNovex knowingly billed the NSA ... or work performed by certain iNovex employees who did not meet all of the specialized qualifications required under their contract", the release said.
The settlement resolves the allegation that the company knowingly billed the NSA between 2012 and 2016, and the NSA paid, for work performed by iNovex employees despite the fact that those employees did not obtain a certification required for payment of the rates for their labour categories, the release said.
“Defence contractors are required to bill for costs actually incurred, and to be truthful in the claims they submit to federal agencies. The US Attorney’s Office and our partners are committed to protecting taxpayer dollars and ensuring integrity and compliance with federal agency standards", the release read.
iNovex provides advanced information technology consulting, engineering, development, and integration services to both the public and private sectors.
