Register
22:12 GMT20 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this March 18, 2016 file photo, Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity speaks during a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in Phoenix.

    Henry, Hannity Among Top Fox News Anchors Accused of Rape, Sexual Misconduct in Lawsuit

    © AP Photo / Rick Scuteri
    US
    Get short URL
    420
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105905/45/1059054598_0:216:2721:1747_1200x675_80_0_0_04e6886c6cecaa4fef88a098acfac7d3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007201079939571-henry-hannity-among-top-fox-news-anchors-accused-of-rape-sexual-misconduct-in-lawsuit/

    Plaintiffs Jennifer Eckhart and Cathy Areu have filed a lawsuit against the Fox News Network as well as several hosts, including Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Howard Kurtz and the recently fired Ed Henry, accusing the network and anchors of creating and supporting an environment of sexual harassment and misconduct.

    According to the lawsuit, which was filed Monday in the Southern District of New York, the outlet has “not only cultivated and fostered sexual harassment and misconduct, but has consistently accepted and rewarded it.”

    “Nevertheless, Fox News would have the public believe that it is a different place from the Fox News that was run by former disgraced Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes. Unfortunately, it is actually worse,” the lawsuit adds. Ailes resigned from Fox News in July of 2016 after he was accused of sexual assault by 23 women.

    Henry, the 48-year-old former co-anchor of Fox News’ mid-morning show “America’s Newsroom,” was fired from the network on July 1 after sexual assault allegations against him surfaced. 

    The Fox News memo on July 1 announcing Henry’s firing reads: "On Thursday, June 25, we received a complaint about Ed Henry from a former employee's attorney involving willful sexual misconduct in the workplace years ago. We immediately retained an outside law firm (which has never represented Fox News in investigations or litigation) to independently investigate the claims. Ed was suspended the same day and removed from his on-air responsibilities pending investigation.” 

    The statement does not identify the former Fox News employee who made the complaint.

    In the newly-filed lawsuit, Eckhart’s counsel accuses Henry of having “preyed upon, manipulated and groomed Ms. Eckhart starting at the young age of 24, by exerting his abuse of power over her and her career.” 

    According to the lawsuit, Henry “not only leveraged this imbalance of power for control over his victim, Ms. Eckhart, but asked her to be his ‘sex slave’ and his ‘little whore,’ and threatened punishment and retaliation if Ms. Eckhart did not comply with his sexual demands.” 

    Although Eckhart’s legal counsel explained in detail to the Fox News Channel that she was “violently raped while helpless” by Henry, the channel did not immediately fire Henry, even though it was aware that he had participated in sexual misconduct as far back as 2017, the lawsuit states. 

    According to the filing, Henry was only terminated from the channel on July 1 “because Fox News realized that it was on the precipice of a public relations nightmare and wanted to get out ahead of this suit and be able to claim that it had done the right thing.”

    In the lawsuit, Areu also alleges she was sexually harassed by Henry, who she says sent her “a slew of wildly inappropriate sexual images and messages.”

    Areu also accuses Hannity, the network’s star anchor, of offering $100 to staffers to take her on a date. 

    “On that day, Mr. Hannity, on set and in front of the entire studio crew – and completely unsolicited – threw $100 on the set desk. He then began calling out to the men in the room and demanding that someone take Ms. Areu out on a date for drinks at Del Friscos,” the suit states.

    Areu also accuses Kurtz, the host of Fox News' “Media Buzz” program, of making sexual advances toward her. She further accuses Gianno Caldwell, a Fox News political analyst based in Miami, Florida, of telling her she would need to date him if she wanted him to connect her to his friend, Ann Coulter, a media pundit who frequently appears on Fox News. 

    “Mr. Caldwell, who knew that Ms. Areu would have loved the opportunity to meet and work with Ms. Coulter, used this fact to attempt to coerce Ms. Areu into dating him,” the suit reads.

    Carlson is also accused of sexual misconduct by Areu, who alleged that the anchor approached her in December 2018 and probed to see whether she would be interested in a sexual relationship with him. 

    “Hardly making any effort to hide his intentions, [Carlson] began telling Ms. Areu that he would be alone in New York City that night, and specifically said that he would be staying alone in his hotel room without any wife or kids,” the lawsuit details. 

    According to Areu, Carlson retaliated against her after she declined his advances, only allowing her to be featured on his show three times in 2019 and not once in 2020.

    Fox News has not yet commented on the lawsuit.

    Related:

    'Even More Fake': Trump Does Not Believe Fox News Polls That Show Biden Leading, Refers to 2016
    BoJo Described His ‘Love’ for Fox Hunting as ‘Semi-Sexual’ & Called Upon Hunters to Ignore Ban
    Liam Fox: Brexiteer Ex-UK Minister to Run for WTO Director-General, Report Claims
    UK Nominates Ex-Trade Minister Liam Fox for WTO Director-General
    Lawrence Fox Says He Was 'Sexually Molested by a Famous Woman', Twitter Responds With Jokes
    Tags:
    Fox News, lawsuit, Sexual Misconduct
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    40th Anniversary of 1980 Summer Olympics in USSR
    Sinking Ship Shakeup
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse