Naked Athena: Watch Nude Woman Confronting Portland Police During Protest

A fully naked black woman hit the streets of Portland amid protests, showing off to police during a Sunday rally, according to Oregon Live. In numerous photos posted on Twitter, the woman, dubbed "naked Athena" is depicted doing some yoga poses and openly showing her private parts to officers.
According to Oregon Live photographer Dave Killen, the police shot pepper balls at the woman's feet, but then left the scene.
Amazing. pic.twitter.com/HmP9r85SWV— Donovan “It was the blurst of times” Farley 💻🐒 (@DonovanFarley) July 18, 2020
The woman, accompanied by several people with homemade shields, left unharmed, the report said.
