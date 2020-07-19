US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Hospitalised

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was hospitalised on Friday night in upstate New York, Fox News reported, citing sources.
His illness was not coronavirus-related, according to Commerce Department spokesperson.
"Secretary Ross has been admitted into the hospital for minor, non-coronavirus related issues. He is doing well and we anticipate his release soon", a Commerce Department spokesperson told Fox News on Saturday.
According to Fox News' sources, Ross went to the hospital because he was not feeling very well on Friday evening.
As coronavirus pandemic spanned the United States, Wilbur Ross has been working from his home in Florida since late March, according to CNBC.
Wilbur Ross was appointed as the United States Secretary of Commerce by President Donald Trump in 2017 after he switched his political affiliation from Democrat to Republican in 2016 in order to work for Trump.
