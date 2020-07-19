Twitter Disables Trump 'Linkin Park' Campaign Video Over Copyright Claim

This is not the first time that US President Donald Trump has faced issues with copyright complaints, as several of his campaign videos were earlier disabled, including a "racist baby" CNN-like video and a tribute video to George Floyd.

President Donald Trump's campaign video, that featured a Fleurie and JUNG YOUTH cover of Linkin Park's song "In the End" as the soundtrack, has been disabled on Twitter following copyright claims.

The energetic supercut of Trump campaign rallies and public appearances, sprinkled with some quotes over the song, was posted earlier in the day on the POTUS Twitter account with no caption.

The video joins a series of other Trump publications disabled due to copyright complaints, including a CNN-like edit about a "racist baby" and a video tribute to George Floyd and several others.

​​Many high-profile music artists and their representatives have opposed the use of their music by Trump and his reelection campaign, including Adele, Nickelback, the estate of Prince, Queen, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and many others. Most recently, the frontman of the band 'Panic! At the Disco', Brendon Urie, tweeted his demand for Trump to "stop playing my song" after POTUS walked onstage at an Arizona rally with "High Hopes" sounding on the background.

Chester Bennington, Linkin Park's frontman, who died in 2017, was known to revile Trump publicly, referring to the latter as "a greater threat to the USA than terrorists".

Responding to his content being blocked multiple times, Trump lambasted Twitter and other social media networks for being "controlled by the Radical Left" and warned he will sign an executive order that would make it easier for people to sue the online platforms.