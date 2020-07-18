Protesters Tried to Topple Columbus Statue in Chicago - Video

The mob tagged the statue to the 15-16th century Italian voyager in Grant Park with graffiti that read "BLM" and "Decolonize Chicago" and tried to topple it with the help of ropes on Friday night, the Chicago Sun-Times said.
Police units were sent in to disperse the demonstrators, leading to clashes. The police said that the crowd had "used the protest to attack officers with fireworks, rocks, frozen bottles, and other objects."
Protesters launch fireworks and other items at Chicago police officers guarding Columbus statue in Grant Park pic.twitter.com/Ii9FbaVIY5— David Blackwelder (@PoliceWake) July 18, 2020
At least 18 officers were reportedly wounded in the skirmishes and several of them required hospitalization. Around 12 people were arrested.
All comments
Show new comments (0)