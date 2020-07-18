Video: Police, Protesters Clash in Chicago Over Crowd Attempting to Topple Columbus' Statue

Earlier in the month, Christopher Columbus' statue in Baltimore was removed from its pedestal with ropes and thrown into the water, as acts of vandalism and violence towards historical monuments spanned the United States amid massive anti-racism movement.

Police clashed with crowds of protesters attempting to topple the statue of Christopher Columbus in Chicago's Grant Park. At least four officers were injured in the incident, local media reported.

Social media users also say that "at least a dozen arrests" took place during the incident.

The rioters were reportedly heard chanting "Columbus was a murderer! Columbus was a thief!".

​Protesters can be seen throwing fireworks at the Columbus statue, as police officer gathered around the monument trying to hold the crowd.

Protesters launch fireworks and other items at Chicago police officers guarding Columbus statue in Grant Park

Footage shows rioters stoning the police officers protecting the statue.

Black Lives Matter rioters are stoning Chicago police who are defending a Christopher Columbus statue.

A melee in Chicago tonight as violent Marxists attack our Columbus statue and the police.



A melee in Chicago tonight as violent Marxists attack our Columbus statue and the police.

We can't surrender to such mobs...

​Other videos shows protesters attempting to remove the statue with ropes.

​Police officers had to use pepper spray to make the crowd retaliate.

​Video allegedly made on scene and shared in social media showed large groups of police units arriving to the site from across the city.

SWAT vehicle pulling up to Indiana and Michigan Ave for group trying to pull down the Columbus statue in #GrantPark

​

