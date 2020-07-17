Register
00:01 GMT18 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) speaks with a reporter as he arrives for a vote to close debate on the motion to proceed to consideration of the National Defense Authorization Act in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., June 25, 2020.

    Documents Undercut Mueller Probe Claims Used to Spy on 2016 Trump Campaign, Senator Graham Says

    © REUTERS / Alexander Drago
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Two recently declassified documents released by the US Senate Judiciary Committee further undercut the reliability of the Steele dossier that became the basis for warrants to spy on members of President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, committee Chair Lindsey Graham said in a press release on Friday.

    "The dossier was a critical document to justify a FISA [Federal Intelligence Surveillance Act] warrant against [Trump campaign aide Carter] Page and this DOJ [Justice Department] memo clearly indicates that the reliability of the dossier was completely destroyed after the interview with the primary sub-source in January 2017," Graham said in the release.

    The memorandum was one of two documents released on Friday.

    The first document consists of 57-page summary of a three-day interview the FBI conducted with Christopher Steele’s so-called Primary Sub-source in January of 2017, the release said.

    A second document details comments of former FBI agent Peter Strzok, who was fired by Special Counsel Robert Mueller early in an investigation that failed to substantiate allegations of Trump campaign collusion with Russia, the release added.

    The statements by Strzok raise troubling questions as to whether the FBI was impermissibly unmasking and analyzing intelligence gathered on Trump aides, according to the release.

    Senate Republicans claim malfeasance in the Mueller investigation reflected an attempt by an outgoing Democratic administration to use US intelligence surveillance capabilities to undermine results of an election that placed Trump, a Republican, in office.

    Related:

    Facebook Says Removes Fake Accounts of Ex-Trump Campaign Aide Roger Stone
    Trump Commutes 'Unfair' Sentence of Former Campaign Adviser Roger Stone to Time Served
    Trump Campaign COVID-19 Rules Criticized, Headquarters Deep-Cleaned After Staffer Tests Positive
    Biden Campaign Buys TV Ads in Texas, Seizing on Surge in COVID-19 Cases, Sliding Trump Poll Numbers
    CAS Rejects Appeal of Muller Over Swimming Marathon Disqualification
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Lindsey Graham, Mueller Probe, documents, Trump Campaign, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 11 - 17 July
    Hillary Clinton warns that President Trump might refuse to leave office should he lose the election in November.
    Squatter Spotter
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse