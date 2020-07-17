Jeffrey Epstein’s Private Jet Reportedly Listed For Sale in Florida For Almost $17Mln

A 2008-built Gulfstream G550 belonging to the late high-profile American paedophile Jeffrey Epstein has been listed for sale by Florida-based aircraft sales firm Equus, the Daily Mail reported on Friday.
The jet with “stunning new paint and interior including wood and veneer” was reportedly listed for $16.9 million. Revenue for the sale is expected to go to Epstein's estate, which is currently facing multiple lawsuits filed by several accusers of the late financier who testified under oath that they were sexually abused by Epstein while they were underage.
In the listing, the aircraft is described as having a “stunning 16 passenger interchangeable configuration” along with two Rolls-Royce engines. Equus said that the G550 aircraft’s interior had been refitted in 2017, while in 2018, the jet was repainted “elite blue with white and grey accents”.
The registration number of the jet was said to lead to a shell company linked to a St. Thomas law firm that has done work related to the dead paedophile’s estate, according to Yahoo News.
Epstein is said to have owned two other planes besides the G550, a Gulfstream IV and a Boeing 727, nicknamed the 'Lolita Express', which was sold just weeks before his 6 July 2019 arrest. The so-called Lolita Express 727 reportedly hosted high- profile associates of Epstein, including former US President Bill Clinton and disgraced British royal Prince Andrew.
